Tension as gunmen kidnap two in Ondo community

My husband’s abductors yet to demand ransom –Pastor’s wife

Tension has engulfed the sleepy town of Ikaram- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of two people by gunmen. One of the victims, identified simply as Gbodi, was abducted a few kilometres from his residence on Okeagbe-Ikaram Road while returning from his farm while the second victim was kidnapped very close to where some construction workers were abducted recently on lkaram-Akunu Road. It was learnt that the abductors of one of the victims had demanded a N10 million ransom.

This was just as the abductors of a Deeper Life Pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, kidnapped four days ago at Irese area of the state, were yet to contact the family to demand ransom. The traditional ruler of Ikaram- Akoko, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, who confirmed the abduction of the men, also lamented that the people of the community had been living in fear over some gunmen who had laid siege to the area. Momodu explained that the two victims were abducted and dragged into the forest. He said: “It was those coming behind that saw that a motorbike was not well parked on the road that came to report his abduction.

“We heard that the abductors of one of the victims have demanded a N10 million ransom.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo lkoro, said security agencies, vigilantes and hunters had been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, the wife of Pastor Ogedengbe, who was abducted about 8.30pm on Monday inside the church after conducting Bible study, has called on Nigerians to help secure the release of her husband. The pastor’s wife, Yinka, who said Ogedengbe was the only son of his parents, disclosed that attempts to chase the kidnappers were frustrated as they shot at those pursuing them.

