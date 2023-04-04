News

Tension As Heavy Military Equipment Sighted In Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

There have been heavy tension in Edo State over the sight of military equipment which passed through Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The report has it that a video clip titled, “Tension as heavy military UN trucks arrive Nigeria”, surfaced on one BVI Youtube channel last Sunday.

The commentator was seen raising the alarm that something was cooking in the country that the government was not telling the citizens.

Moreover, some persons in the state, reported that they saw the movement of the military equipment at Ekpoma, Headquarters of Esan West local government area of the state around 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Other eyewitnesses said they saw the movement of the military equipment pass through Ramat Park and Sapele Road, within Benin City which prompted the alarm raised by some persons that no one is safe any longer in Nigeria.

Same Sunday, soldiers were seen on the streets of Benin on routine stop-and-check at strategic locations within the metropolis, apparently to ensure the maintenance of peace and order while the military hardware was being moved.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

