Metro & Crime

Tension as soldiers escorting smuggled crude kills 45-year old man

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

An air of apprehension has enveloped the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of Imo State following the shooting and killing of a 45-year-old local by soldiers escorting a truck of smuggled crude oil.
The incident, which happened at the area around the Afor Assa market last Wednesday, saw locals scampering to safety as bullets flew.
A village source, who declined to be named, narrated that youths of the community had intercepted a truck loaded with locally refined crude oil believed to be products of bunkering and demanded ‘passage fee’ but the army men prevented the owners of the alleged smuggled consignment from paying the fee.
According to the source, the ensuing clash led to the shooting of the deceased who was simply identified as ‘Chinedu’.
He noted that in order to scare the youths that had besieged the truck, the soldier had allegedly shot indiscriminately in the air which hit the victim and he died on the spot. Some other youths were wounded in the ensuing fracas.
However, the youth in reprisal for the killing of their kinsmen had set the truck with its content ablaze. The victim was said to be an indigene of Amafor who is resident in Umuopara Obosa to be precise.
They also burnt the Army base in the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Niger to establish Trust Fund to curbs to boost security

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

As part of efforts to boost security across the state, the government of Niger State has signed into law the establishment of a Security Trust Fund for security activities The Trust Fund, according to the government, will take care of manpower and the provision of equipment for effective operations. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), […]
Metro & Crime

Yoruba elders back Akeredolu on quit notice to herders

Posted on Author Reporter

…condemn Presidency’s statement cautioning governor Our Reporter Some South West eldere have described as timely the quit notice handed down to some herders occupying Ondo forests, by the State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu. There are indications that some of the suspected herdsmen, who occupy parts of the forests, may be responsible for the cases of […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: TVC, The Nation, Sanwo-Olu’s family house, Akiolu’s Palace burnt

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Muritala Ayinla

Lagos yesterday slipped into a state of anomie as the Centre of Excellence literally became a ball of fire. The outbreak of violence, which started on Monday in different parts of the nation, continued yesterday, with more police stations, banks and media houses attacked and razed in Lagos State.   The violence further snowballed yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica