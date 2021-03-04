Tension as soldiers escorting smuggled crude kills 45-year old man

An air of apprehension has enveloped the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of Imo State following the shooting and killing of a 45-year-old local by soldiers escorting a truck of smuggled crude oil.

The incident, which happened at the area around the Afor Assa market last Wednesday, saw locals scampering to safety as bullets flew.

A village source, who declined to be named, narrated that youths of the community had intercepted a truck loaded with locally refined crude oil believed to be products of bunkering and demanded ‘passage fee’ but the army men prevented the owners of the alleged smuggled consignment from paying the fee.

According to the source, the ensuing clash led to the shooting of the deceased who was simply identified as ‘Chinedu’.

He noted that in order to scare the youths that had besieged the truck, the soldier had allegedly shot indiscriminately in the air which hit the victim and he died on the spot. Some other youths were wounded in the ensuing fracas.

However, the youth in reprisal for the killing of their kinsmen had set the truck with its content ablaze. The victim was said to be an indigene of Amafor who is resident in Umuopara Obosa to be precise.

They also burnt the Army base in the community.

