Tension as two soldiers missing in Benue, one found alive

*As bandits kill PDP chieftain, Ibo trader in Katsina-Ala

Palpable fear and tension has gripped the people of Bonta and Ukpute in Konshisha and Oju local government areas of Benue State as two officers of the Nigerian Army have reportedly been missing in the area since Monday.

This is just as the armed bandits on the same day attacked and killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mbayongo Council ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Elder Mbashinkpenga Kpenhir at Gbise.

The gunmen also murdered an Igbo business man also in the area on Monday evening.

The soldiers, New Telegraph learnt were on a routine patrol in parts of the local governments when they came under attack at about 5pm on that fateful day.

At least, one soldier was Tuesday reported to have been found alive in the morning through the efforts of troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) who were said to be on the trail the bandits.

Sources from the area said that the armed bandits, with the gang name ‘Bonta Boys’, allegedly attacked the soldiers for coming to destroy an illegal road block they had mounted.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, the OPWS troops, on getting wind of the incident, called for reinforcements and swiftly repelled the armed bandits as they could not withstand the superior fire power of the troops.

