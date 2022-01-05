News

Tension as Yoruba, Hausa clash in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

There was palpable tension at the popular Mandate Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, following an alleged stabbing of a Yoruba man on the head and mouth by an Hausa man over an argument on sales of sugarcane. A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said it took the timely arrival of NSCDC personnel and others to avert what could have resulted in a bloody ethnic clash.

He said: “We got a distress call on Tuesday that there was a clash between Yoruba and Hausa at Mandate Market and we quickly mobilised our men to the scene in order to prevent total breakdown of law and other. “Trouble started when a Yoruba man reportedly bought sugarcane worth N50 from the Hausa seller, but found out that the sugarcane was not sweet.

The man’s request to change the sugarcane did not go down well with the Hausa man. The latter was accused of stabbing the Yoruba man and this resulted in a free for all between the Hausa and Yoruba in the market. “In the meantime, the Yoruba man who sustained some minor injuries was quickly rushed to a nearby cottage hospital, where he is responding to treatment. Meanwhile, there was a large presence of security personnel in the market premises to prevent any form of reprisal or further breakdown of law and order.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves $3.72bn for PH-Maiduguri rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…industrial park, Bonny deep seaport The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3,723,358,307.31 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway, with new branch lines and transshipment facilities. Also, the FEC approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under Private-Public- Partner-ship (PPP) and the construction of […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N3bn, $7.4m for power transmission upgrade

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3 billion for procurements geared towards upgrades of the transmission system of the national grid for supply of sufficient power to the nation. The dollar components for the six projects approved for the same purpose by the council stood at $7.4 million. This was […]
News

Agric devt: Nigeria, others yet to meet 10% budget target –Report

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), the umbrella body of Nigerian farmers, has disclosed that the failure of the heads of state and government of the African Union (AU), including Nigeria, to abide by the 2003 Maputo Declaration – to allocate at least 10 per cent of their national budget to food and agriculture, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica