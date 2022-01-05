Tension as Yoruba, Hausa clash in Ilorin

There was palpable tension at the popular Mandate Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, following an alleged stabbing of a Yoruba man on the head and mouth by an Hausa man over an argument on sales of sugarcane. A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said it took the timely arrival of NSCDC personnel and others to avert what could have resulted in a bloody ethnic clash.

He said: “We got a distress call on Tuesday that there was a clash between Yoruba and Hausa at Mandate Market and we quickly mobilised our men to the scene in order to prevent total breakdown of law and other. “Trouble started when a Yoruba man reportedly bought sugarcane worth N50 from the Hausa seller, but found out that the sugarcane was not sweet.

The man’s request to change the sugarcane did not go down well with the Hausa man. The latter was accused of stabbing the Yoruba man and this resulted in a free for all between the Hausa and Yoruba in the market. “In the meantime, the Yoruba man who sustained some minor injuries was quickly rushed to a nearby cottage hospital, where he is responding to treatment. Meanwhile, there was a large presence of security personnel in the market premises to prevent any form of reprisal or further breakdown of law and order.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...