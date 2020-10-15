News

Tension brews in Edo communities as Itsekiri Nation, Binis lay claim to ancestral land

Tension is presently brewing between residents of Itsekiris speaking people, other tribes and Benins resident in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State over allegation by the communities that the Benins are foisting an alien administration on them.

The Itsekiris during a protest in the area claimed that they have been living independently in Ologbo for over 400 years. Speaking during a press conference held yesterday in the community, spokesperson of the group, Comrade Gregg Temisan Luma on behalf of the people said the Itsekiris live in Ologbo, Ikara, Kolokolo, Ajoki, Ajatiton, Ajamogha, Abiala 1 and Abiala 2.

He said what was happening in the area was capable of sparking a community war and accused the Enogie of Ologbo, Prince Owen Akenzua of allegedly claiming to be their head. Comrade Lima said the Itsekiris and the Ijaws have their independent heads. He explained that the boundary adjustment made when Edo and Delta states were created, and the use of Ologbo River as a natural boundary was a mistake which he said was responsible for the Enogie to now lay claim of ownership of Ologbo and other riverine communities in the area. According to him, “The Itsekiris and Ijaws as a people have their own unique identity and will not be subsumed into another tribe in this modern day Nigeria.”

“Therefore, we don’t recognise any dukedom put in place by the Benins to tactically obliterate the identity of the Itsekiris and Ojaws from Edo State and their right of self-determination in Nigeria.”

