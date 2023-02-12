Metro & Crime

Tension, fear grip Benue community as helicopter drops strange men in military uniforms

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

There was serious tension and fear at the weekend in Onyagede Community in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State as a strange helicopter was seen dropping men clad in military uniforms in the vicinity.

This was just as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen also during the week killed a final year chemistry student of Benue State University, Makurdi.

The student (name withheld) was reportedly killed on his way home to collect money for his project from his parents when he ran into the herders that took his life.

New Telegraph gathered that because of the Onyagede invasion hordes of residents, including women and children, have deserted their homes with most social and economic activities grounded to a halt.

The District Head of Oyangede Community, Chief Adamu Ogli, told reporters that in the last five days a strange helicopter had been dropping men in military uniforms at Amoke Primary School playing grounds, stressing that “the uniformed men looked suspicious as many of them wore bathroom sleepers and looked unkempt.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’ll conduct free, fair APC Primaries for Plateau South bye election – Hon. Ajiya

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Chairman of the All Progresssives Congress (APC) Primary Election Committee for Plateau South Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya has said they would conduct free and fair election that will be acceptable to not only the candidates, but all the APC delegates in Southern Zone of Plateau State. Hon. Ajiya stated this on […]
Metro & Crime

Demolition: UNIUYO has destroyed our means of survival –Traders

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders and shop owners in the University of Uyo, Annex Campus, have accused the management of the institution of embarking on selective demolition of shops on the campus. A demolition team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, had on March 11, 2021 allegedly pulled down some container shops, leaving out others. The victims […]
Metro & Crime

Kebbi: Lawmaker pays for 11 pregnant women’s caesarean operations

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Yauri, Ngasky and Shnaga Federal Constituency, Dr. Tanko Sununu Yusuf, has paid N59,000 to Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga General Hospitals for the 11 pregnant women who were delivered of their babies through caesarean sections.   Yusuf, who confirmed the payment to our correspondents on the phone yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica