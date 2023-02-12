Tension, fear grip Benue community as helicopter drops strange men in military uniforms

There was serious tension and fear at the weekend in Onyagede Community in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State as a strange helicopter was seen dropping men clad in military uniforms in the vicinity.

This was just as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen also during the week killed a final year chemistry student of Benue State University, Makurdi.

The student (name withheld) was reportedly killed on his way home to collect money for his project from his parents when he ran into the herders that took his life.

New Telegraph gathered that because of the Onyagede invasion hordes of residents, including women and children, have deserted their homes with most social and economic activities grounded to a halt.

The District Head of Oyangede Community, Chief Adamu Ogli, told reporters that in the last five days a strange helicopter had been dropping men in military uniforms at Amoke Primary School playing grounds, stressing that “the uniformed men looked suspicious as many of them wore bathroom sleepers and looked unkempt.”

