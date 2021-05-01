Tension grips Ondo community over of Fulani herdsmen

Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State following the invasion of suspected Fulani herdsmen in the community. The suspected herders in the hundreds were said to have been intercepted around 9 pm by the military person-nel on roadblock in the Ondo South senatorial district on Thursday. The reason for the sudden arrival in the night of the people of the Northern origin has not been ascertained by many residents who were apprehensive of the possible attack.

The suspected herders, it was learnt were dumped around the army barracks in Okitipupa but were not allowed in by the army authority. This forced many residents to hurriedly close their business for the fear of any unforseen incident. The Chairman, Okitipupa local government , Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa who confirmed the arrival of these herders in the night alleged that it was a native of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town. Akinrinwa said the man had been apprehended by the state’s security corps , Amotekun.

