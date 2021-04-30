Metro & Crime

Tension grips residents over invasion of Fulani herdsmen in Ondo community     

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State following the invasion of suspected Fulani herdsmen in the community.
The herders, in their hundreds, were said to have been intercepted around 9 pm on Thursday by the military personnel on security duty in the Ondo South senatorial district.
The  reason for the sudden arrival in the night of the people of the Northern origin has not been ascertained by many residents who were apprehensive of possible attack.
The suspected herders, it was learnt were dumped around the army barracks in Okitipupa but were not allowed in by the army authority’s. This forced  many residents to hurriedly close their businesses out of fear.
The local government Chairman, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa, who confirmed the arrival of these herders in the night, alleged that it was a native of the town that facilitated the travellers’ trip.
Akinrinwa said the man had been apprehended by the state’s security corps, Amotekun.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: APC stakeholders drum support for AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State have recognised Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman of the party.   They also declared their total support for Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq as the leader of the party in the state.   This was part […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa demolishes 25 illegal buildings to prevent flooding

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State government has demol ished 25 illegal buildings erected on the waterways to prevent flood. Government also said it prosecuted 27 offenders for violating sanitation law.   The state Environmental Sanitation Chief Prosecuting Officer, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after the sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, at the […]
Metro & Crime

Council of Imams to Ganduje: Sign singer’s death sentence

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Council of Jummaat Mosques’ Imams have advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to, as a matter of urgency, sign Yahya Aminu’s death warrant, which will be before him after an Upper Sharia Court passed the judgement on the singer. A Kano Upper Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica