Tension grips residents over invasion of Fulani herdsmen in Ondo community     

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State following the invasion of suspected Fulani herdsmen in the community.

The herders, in their hundreds, were said to have been intercepted around 9 pm on Thursday by the military personnel on security duty in the Ondo South senatorial district.

The reason for the sudden arrival in the night of the people of the Northern origin has not been ascertained by many residents who were apprehensive of possible attack.

The suspected herders, it was learnt were dumped around the army barracks in Okitipupa but were not allowed in by the army authority’s. This forced many residents to hurriedly close their businesses out of fear.

The local government Chairman, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa, who confirmed the arrival of these herders in the night, alleged that it was a native of the town that facilitated the travellers’ trip.

Akinrinwa said the man had been apprehended by the state’s security corps, Amotekun.

