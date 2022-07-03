Metro & Crime

Tension high at BBA, Lagos over fears of police invasion to foist new leadership

Biyi Adegoroye

 

 

Tension is high at the Balogun Business Association, (BBA) Trade Fair Complex along Lagos/Badagry Expressway, Lagos following reports that breakaway members of the association will storm the market Tuesday with police to enforce a purported court order foisting unknown and unrecognized members as leaders in the market.

The unknown members of the market are said to be led by a former leader in the market who had dragged the present leadership to almost all the police stations and courts in the country with a view to enthroning his sympathizers as leaders in the market.

However, this move seen by majority of the traders as a contravention of subsisting orders and decisions of the Federal High Court irked traders in the market who were informed that plans had been concluded with the police to foist illegal officers on them prompting their resolve to resist the attempt by all means.

Already, it was learnt that all the warring factions in the market are poised for a showdown with the police and the unknown members of their association whom they allegedly vowed to use the police illegally to take over their leadership.

Sources said the new phase of the crisis that had been rocking the market association started after the former leader in the market allegedly took some loyalists of the association to an obscure area outside the market and purportedly conducted an election in which unpopular and unrecognised persons were purportedly elected as leaders of the association to the chagrin of other members who felt his reign  had lapsed and therefore, conducting an election outside the market runs contrary to the constitution of the association.

This illegal election was purportedly conducted notwithstanding that the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered that such action should not be taken in its decision in July last year, 2021,in a lawsuit Suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2021.

Sources in the market alleged that the former leader was embarking on such division amongst the leadership in the market with a view to perpetuate himself as a life trustee of the association as well as continue to have access to the finances of the association the way he used to when he served as President of the association.

It was alleged also that he earlier approached the Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC), to alter the order of things with regards to the Board of Trustees with the sole aim of entrenching  himself as a life Chairman of Board of Trustees  but the hasty and untidy revocation of the Certificate of Registration of the association by the CAC resulted in a legal action by the association and its incumbent management resulting in an order by the Federal High Court, Abuja which intervened, stayed the action of the Commission and sustained the incumbent management of the association in office pending determination of that Suit  No.FHC/ABJ/451/202.

However, reports said the unknown members of the market approached the police to help them enforce illegal election,  but the Chief Anselm Dunu-led legally constituted Caretaker Committee, with the support of the vast majority of membership of the association who has been engaging with the Nigeria Police Force until the recent developments of the rumoured plans to invade the market in the early morning hours of today and forcibly seize the market and the Secretariat of the association and illegally install the leader of the unknown members in office.

When contacted, Chief  Dunu, the incumbent Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the association told our correspondent that the association and its incumbent management led by him has repeatedly extended a hand of fellowship to the breakaway members, calling them to join hands with the rest of the association to move the association forward and conduct credible election of new officers.

The association, he said, calls on the Area Commander of Area E Command to steer clear and not interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and at the Court of Appeal, particularly the appeal at the Court of Appeal against the ruling of Justice Ogunjobi of the Lagos State High Court of May 5, 2022 and the pending motion for stay of execution pending determination of the appeal, stay of proceedings in the suit pending determination of the appeal, and injunction pending determination of the appeal.

Efforts made to speak with Lagos State police spokesman failed as he did not answer his calls. However, police sources said the command may reconsider the invasion of the market but will ensure that their men will be at alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

 

