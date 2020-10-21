Tension in Aba: Markets shut as soldiers, police barricade roads leading to Correctional Centre

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by thr Abia State government and the tension created by a clash between security operatives and some hoodlums on Tuesday, all major and minor markets in Aba, Abia State have been shutdown.

New Telegraph learnt that there is a heavy tension in Aba on Wednesday, as fears of a possible prison break and attack on Aba Area Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police have led to heavy security presence at both facilities.

Our reporter reports that security has been strengthened at all the roads leading to the Aba Correctional Centre and the Aba Area Command Headquarters, as fear of possible attacks grow higher.

It was learnt that the clash between security operatives and some hoodlums on Tuesday, which led to loss of lives from both groups, prompted the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to declared a curfew in Aba and Umuahia, the capital city.

As at 7:00am on Wednesday, soldiers and police officers were seen blocking all roads around Aba General Hospital, Aba Area Command and the Correctional Center.

All street markets and stores are closed. Even the mammy market within the Aba Area Command Barracks and all shops built round the command by the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) were all shut.

Transporters have also deserted the streets, they actually do not have any passenger to take to their destinations, as markets like Ariaria, Ahia-Ohuru, Ekeoha Shopping Centre and Cemetery Market are all shut.

