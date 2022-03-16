Tension in Aguleri as dehumanised widow’s kinsmen vow to attack in-laws

…market women protest inhuman treatment

Tension best describes the mood in Aguleri community of Anambra State over the inhuman treatment on a widow who allegedly killed her husband. The kinsmen of the widow who is known as Ajuese yesterday told this reporter that their sister did not kill her husband, but that the husband died as a result of an oath he took with his age mates which he broke. They further alleged that their late in-law slept with the wife of his age mate which caused his mysterious sickness that led to his death. According to one of the kinsmen who gave his name as Anthony Menkiti ; “Our sister did not cause the death of her husband and her husband broke an oath taken by him and his age mates by sleeping with the wife of one of his age mates and took ill and died.

“Our sister was accused falsely and was given the worst inhuman treatment by the husband’s relatives because they felt that she has nobody to fight for her. “We are only waiting for the police to conclude their job and then we shall show them that she has relations and not even the police would stop us from getting even with those people and I can assure you that we are not making empty threats,” he said. Also yesterday women, under the umbrella of Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association Nigeria have called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the inhuman treatment against the widow. According to a release signed by the President of the union, Hon Nkiru Nwagbo, the body also called for the involvement of the Federation of Women Lawyers to take up the matter.

“The attention of the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria has been drawn to the inhuman treatment on a woman from Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State by a gang of mob. “This body wishes to state that we insist that the law must take its course and that the perpetrators must be brought to book. “We also call on the Federation of Women Lawyers to take up this matter and rise to defend and protect the right of this embattled woman.

