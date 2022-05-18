News Top Stories

Tension in Anambra as gunmen write, threaten to attack 10 LGAs

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI Comment(0)

An anonymous armed group has listed nine local government areas in Anambra  State for impending attacks on their communities. This came amid heightened tensions in the state over a string of clashes between gunmen and security forces. And there is palpable fear in the communities as residents fear for their lives. The councils listed for attacks are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East. The gunmen at the weekend sent a note through a driver, warning security forces to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’. They said: “These local  government areas should wait for us soon. “We are warning our dear professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. “All the security men occupying Biafra Land should get ready for action.” Meanwhile, police on Tuesday confirmed the killing of four people enforcing  the sit-at-home on residents by men said to be Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members when they confronted security officers. Spokesman for the police, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident. He said they had been patrolling the state alongside other security outfits to maintain law and order

 

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Corruption war: EFCC eases process of reporting financial crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says Eagle Eye App conceals citizens’ identities In its determination to win citizens’ confidence in the on-going fight against corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has developed an Application that is designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes. Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, while […]
News

ASUU threatens fresh strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial strike action after its next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. ASUU made this known on Tuesday, saying government officials have been put on alert, adding that some of it’s members are being owed  16 months salaries. ASUU further […]
Editorial Top Stories

Instilling professional integrity in construction industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Early last month, Lagos was thrust into the media spotlight both domestically and internationally because of a sad piece of news out of Nigeria’s commercial capital city – the collapse of a building in the high-brow Ikoyi area of the metropolis which left over 40 individuals dead and many more injured. The Lagos State Government […]

