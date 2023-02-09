News Top Stories

Tension in Anambra as police uncover plot to attack banks

There is a growing tension in Anambra State following a planned protest against the scarcity of the naira notes in the state uncovered by the state police command. At the moment the Police Command has beefed up security formations and operations at the respective commercial banks across the state as a measure towards averting the intended attacks on the banks. According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command is battle ready to take on any attempt by miscreants to embark on the protest.

The statement said: “Anambra State Police Command today 8/2/2023 has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the new Naira notes scarcity to unleash violence in some parts of the state. “The command has described the scarcity as not peculiar to Anambra State alone and noted that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation. “The command hereby warns these groups/ persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

 

