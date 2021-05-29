Tension in Anambra as unknown gunmen kill 5 soldiers

Apprehension enveloped residents of Anambra State on Friday night following reports that five soldiers were killed in the Ihiala area of the state.

Commuters passing through the major entry and exit routes in the state, especially the Niger Bridge Head entry point from Asaba, in nearby Delta State; Amansea border of the state to Enugu State, as well as, Amorka boundary with Imo State were experiencing excruciating gridlock because of tightened security checks mounted on the those areas.

Passengers were forced to disembark and trek with their hands raised up while passing through the check-points.

There was an atmosphere of fear in the entire state, especially in the major cities of Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state; Nnewi, the industrial town; Awka, the capital city, as well as, Ekwulobia and Ihiala as people expressed fear over the heightening insecurity in the state, especially the killing of security operatives, and, destruction of their operational facilities.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, said that some hoodlums on Friday night at about 8.40 attacked soldiers at a check-point in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area, and destroyed their operational vehicles.

He, however, stated that the level of casualties were yet to be ascertained, adding that investigation was still being carried out into the incident as at the time he was speaking on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has banned operation of commercial tricycles and shuttle buses in the state between 7pm and 6am daily.

The action according to the governor was taken in view of the current prevailing state of insecurity in the state.

