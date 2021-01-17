Tension in Anambra communities over PG elections

There is heightened tension in the two communities of Agbudu and Umuona in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas following the election of the President Generals of the towns.

In Umuona the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme had refused to conduct the election on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic insisting that those who are not financially update will not vote in the excise which led to the mass protest of youths in the area.

But a High Court order granted by Hon Justice M N O Okonkwo ordered the Traditional Ruler not to disenfranchise any voter in the community which led to the election holding.

Ironically, officials of the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, who observed the exercise, described the election as peaceful; though the traditional ruler is said to be making efforts at cancelling the election which is currently drawing the anger of the youths in the area. Before the election one of the candidates for the post of President General Sir Paschal Adilije stepped down for Chief Kenneth Okoli on the grounds that he found him well positioned to manage the affairs of the community. In Agbudu community the officials of the state’s Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government Matters had arrived at the Community Hall but shortly after the voters had lined up in support of their choice candidate the officials left the hall entered their vehicles and left without addressing the community. But the community still went ahead and conducted the election which led to the emergence of Mr Anthony Nwafor as the President General while the other candidate Mr Cyril Okpaleke did not participate.

The disappearance of gov-ernment officials drew the ire of the community leaders who alleged that there is a plot to cancel the election as was stated by the former President Generals of the town – Dr Paul Okoli, Chief Japhet Okeke and Mr Charles Nwangwu.

At the moment in Umuona, while swearing in the new executive, Rev Fr Okey Enyosiobi urged the community leaders to work for the peace of the community instead of creating crisis while the Agbudu community has petitioned the state government over the activities of the officials.

Like this: Like Loading...