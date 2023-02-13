Tension in Benue as helicopter drops strange men in military uniform

There was serious tension and fear at the weekend in Onyagede Community in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State as strange hovering helicopter was seen dropping men clad in military uniforms in the vicinity. This was just as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen also during the week killed a final year chemistry student of Benue State University, Makurdi.

The student (name withheld) was reportedly killed on his way home to collect money for his project from his parents when he ran into the herders that took his life. New Telegraph gathered that because of the Onyagede invasion hordes of residents, including women and children, have deserted their homes with most social and economic activities grounded to a halt.

The District Head of Oyangede Community, Chief Adamu Ogli, told reporters that in the last five days a strange helicopter had been dropping men in military uniforms at Amoke Primary School playing grounds, stressing that “the uniformed men looked suspicious as many of them wore bathroom sleepers and looked unkempt.” According to Ogli, the invasion has thrown the whole community into fear over what could be their mission as they did not know exactly whether they were real soldiers from the Nigerian Army. He said: “For about five days now, there is this helicopter that used to come and it will land in Amoke Primary School in Onyagede Community of Ohimini LGA, and drops strange people in military uniforms and the people around there are apprehensive because we don’t know their mission there.

“People who saw them said they will come and drop people who are dressed in military uniforms. That is the report I am getting and we want security agencies and state government to act on it urgently to prevent any unforeseen circumstance that may arise and further escalate the security problem in our area.

“We are suspicious of their moves because they have not approached anyone concerning their mission, but the helicopter will come around 10 to 11 am and drop them and go back; and the following day it will come by same time, drop and go. We don’t know what is happening or what they are looking for and that is why we are raising this alarm.” Chief Ogli said as a result of the invasion, “Our people have deserted the community for fear of unknown.” He said the matter has been reported to the police for necessary action. Also speaking on the matter, a former Chairman of Ohimini LGA, Mr Musa Alechenu, said: “On Friday alone, the helicopter landed three times after which a retired soldier in the community noted that they are not soldiers. “I also heard they came to our market to withdraw money. Our people suspect that they are mapping out a place for attack because of what happened in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. We are raising this alarm so that the security agencies will know and move in to avert any imminent danger,” Alechenu noted. The Kindred Head of Amoke, Chief Emmamuel Adah, also confirmed the incident, saying: “Our people who were on the farm ran back on seeing the helicopter. These are not good times because of the insecurity we are experiencing. Our people are apprehensive that they might be attacked.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, told reporters on telephone that they are yet to receive any intelligence from the local government. “The Division has not sent any intelligence on any danger in the area,” said Anene.

