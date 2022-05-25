News

Tension in Benue as PDP elects gov candidate today

Posted on

There is a palpable tension in the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party elects its candidate for next year’s governorship election today. No fewer than 828 elected delegates are expected to decide the fate of the candidates in the election – House of Assembly Speaker Titus Uba faces Deputy Governor Benson Abounu. According to the party, the candidate will emerge through an indirect primary, which Governor Samuel Ortom said is the cheapest mode of conducting elections. New Telegraph learnt that some of the aspirants, who rejected the consensus arrangement that produced Uba, have allegedly teamed up to work against him in the primary.

They are said to include ex-Director- General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Paul Angya; a member of the House of Assembly, Mr. Dominic Ucha, and ex-Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar. But earlier in the week some aspirants stepped down and pledged to work for Uba’s victory. Meanwhile, Uba has congratulated Governor Ortom and his immediate predecessor Gabriel Suswam, who represents Benue North East in the Senate, on their victories in the just-concluded senatorial primary election.

Ortom on Monday won the PDP’s ticket to represent Benue North West in the 2023 senatorial poll. Suswan secured the Benue North East’s ticket to seek re-election. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Wiese Orshi, the Speaker said the duo deserved their victories.

 

Our Reporters

