Tension in Benue as troops launch clearance operation to dislodge bandits

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There was tension in Benue State Sunday as troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) launched heavy bombardment on bandits’ hideouts to flush them out and enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

 

The air strike, which started at about 8 am when worshippers were preparing to go to churches, threw most residents in jitters due to the terrifying sounds of the helicopters.
The clearance operation, according to a military source who pleaded anonymity, is expected to last for one week and is to cover Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states to dislodge bandits terrorising communities of the three states to ensure the return of enduring peace and for farmers to go back to their normal farming activities without fear.
The operation, according to military sources, covers some islands behind the Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering (NASME) Barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local government area of Benue where it is believed that the armed bandits who normally come from Nasarawa State have their hideouts and launch attacks on innocent people.

 

It is also to be extended to the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas down to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue where the armed militia, led by one Chekere also known as ‘Azonto’ terrorise locals.

 

Sankera is the territory of the late most wanted criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by the military forces on his way to the goverment house in n Makurdi where he was to be granted amnesty by the state government.

