Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing

Ortom beefs up security to stem reprisals

There was high tension in communities Benue State especially at Gbise in Katsina-Ala, the home local government area of

the wanted notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday.

The military forces had intercepted the repentant militia leader along Gboko-Yandev road on his way to surrender to the ongoing amnesty programme initiated by the state security council to integrate him and his men into the society when he was eventually killed.

Some of Gana’s men were reported to have retreated mid-stream after their leader was forcefully picked taken away to an unknown destination by the army.

New Telegraph learnt that the growing upheaval that enveloped Katsina-Ala and its environs was allegedly triggered by angry youths who feel embittered over the killing of the militant leader.

But reacting on the matter, Governor Samuel Ortom said he was aware of the uneasy calm but that security had already been beefed up in the area to stem any reprisal attack and there was no cause for alarm.

“We are aware of the tension in the area, we have discussed that in the state security council, there is security beef up and I believe that there is no cause for alarm.

“That is why we are still saying that there should be calm and if there is any apprehension the security agencies are also ready, I have also augmented what they have so as to protect lives and property”.

Governor Ortom, who said the military forces are in custody of the corpse of Terwase Akwaza, said he was not distracted over his demise and reaffirmed the resolve of the state security council to continue with the amnesty programme which he said is one way that can bring peace to the people.

In the meantime, the State Security Council is to meet with stakeholders from Sankera Friday to review the situation.

