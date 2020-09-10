Metro & Crime

Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)
  • Ortom beefs up security to stem reprisals

There was high tension in communities Benue State especially at Gbise in Katsina-Ala, the home local government area of
the wanted notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday.
The military forces had intercepted the repentant militia leader along Gboko-Yandev road on his way to surrender to the ongoing amnesty programme initiated by the state security council to integrate him and his men into the society when he was eventually killed.
Some of Gana’s men were reported to have retreated mid-stream after their leader was forcefully picked taken away to an unknown destination by the army.
New Telegraph learnt that the growing upheaval that enveloped Katsina-Ala and its environs was allegedly triggered by angry youths who feel embittered over the killing of the militant leader.
But reacting on the matter, Governor Samuel Ortom said he was aware of the uneasy calm but that security had already been beefed up in the area to stem any reprisal attack and there was no cause for alarm.
“We are aware of the tension in the area, we have discussed that in the state security council, there is security beef up and I believe that there is no cause for alarm.
“That is why we are still saying that there should be calm and if there is any apprehension the security agencies are also ready, I have also augmented what they have so as to protect lives and property”.
Governor Ortom, who said the military forces are in custody of the corpse of Terwase Akwaza, said he was not distracted over his demise and reaffirmed the resolve of the state security council to continue with the amnesty programme which he said is one way that can bring peace to the people.
In the meantime, the State Security Council is to meet with stakeholders from Sankera Friday to review the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NASC raids Abuja markets, confiscates fake seeds

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has raided several markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), confiscating fake seeds hidden in different forms for sale to unsuspecting farmers. The Council said it confiscated rice paddies, sesame seeds, soybeans, maize and other expired seeds that were being sold to farmers. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu community struggle against erosion, flood

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Flood has destroyed houses, farmlands, electrical installations, hospitals and schools at the Obinofia community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The people of Obinofia Ndiuno have reportedly been suffering in silence in the past five years due to gully erosion. The erosion-induced flood has continually cut of some members of the community from […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Kalu distributes 400 bikes, 150 generators to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday distributed over 400 motorcycles, 150 generators and other empowerment items to his constituents Distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu explained that the gesture was part of efforts to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: