Tension in Delta community as youth leadership tussle claims one

Tension has gripped residents of Ofuoma community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State after the death of a youth leader, and many others who escaped with severe injuries over the leadership crisis that has torn the community apart. The deceased youth leader identified as Mr Felix Edenughe, was allegedly killed by a faction belonging to one of the leaders of the community. Though the cause of the crisis could not be ascertained, it was gathered that the late Mr Felix Edenughe was the factional vice chairman of the youths in the community before he was killed last Saturday in the presence of his wife.

A community source revealed that the crisis that has crippled commercial activities in the area is a tussle between two prominent leaders that are poised to control the central executive of the community. “This issue is before a customary court with suit no. unacc/139/2021 and I do not know what transpired that led to the killing and destruction of properties.” The source who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the security agents of playing with lives and properties as they could not calm the situation on Saturday.

“For the past few hours, am depressed about the situation. This crisis is as a result of the greed and selfishness of our leaders in the community and the painful aspect of it is that their children are not residing here. “When the DPO of Ofuoma Division, visited the scene, he was advised to arrest the key actors because some of these people are rehearsing the script of their various masters while the producers are at the top. “Despite the troop of security agents in the community, they could not save the situation after the assurance given by the Ofuoma Divisional Police Officer, Peter Bisong. He might have received call and order from above to back down actions. While some people were about mobilising the local vigilances to calm the situation in the evening, the DPO assured us that his men would be on ground to maintain peace and unfortunately they never did and that led to the killing, and severe injuries. “After the local vigilances left the scene, a factional group infiltrated the community with strangers. “We cannot give the exact number of people that were injured while some are in hospital, as one person, Felix Edenughe, the youths’ vice was confirmed dead and it was his corpse that was rushed to the police station,” the source revealed. When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident said, “It is confirmed one person died” as he denied that security agent were part of the killing. He said: “They are killing themselves because they are fighting over youth leadership. So they should not blame the police when they are having their community crisis.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...