Tension in Ebonyi as 3 found dead in farm

There is tension in Amaeze community, Ishiagu, in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the discovery of three dead bodies in a farmland in the area. Chairman of Amaeze Development Union, Monday Okorie confirmed the incident. Okorie said that the news about the gruesome murder of the indigenes broke out when some women who went to farm stumbled on the decapitated bodies of the victims. According to him, information about the incident is still sketchy, but added that the incident had been reported to the police. He said that the bodies were discovered at ‘Uzohu’ a farmland along the borders of Ishiagu and Lokpa community of Abia State. He said that two of the dead victims including Mr Anthony Orji and Ogonna Ngwu, former Youth President of the community were from Amaeze while the third victim was an indigene of Ihietutu community resident in Amaeze. “I was alerted by some community women who were going to their farms early this morning about the discovery of three bodies at a farmland at a border between our community and Lokpa community in Abia State. “I immediately made contact with the Ivo Division of the Nigeria Police and also mobilised our youths who went with the police and recovered the bodies. “We cannot for now ascertain the real cause, motive or those behind the killing of these our vibrant youths,” Okorie said. He noted that the cold blooded murder of the three youths had caused fear and panic in the community and urged the police to spare no resources in unmasking the perpetrators of the crime. “The entire community is in deep shock and mourning and I’m calling on the police and other security agencies to do everything within the ambits of the law to fish out the killers,” he added. Okorie said that victims were said to have gone to work on Sunday but were not seen by their families before the news about the discovery of their bodies broke out early in the morning. He added that the corpses had been deposited at a morgue in Ishiagu General Hospital for autopsy and necessary investigation.
Related Articles
Govs committed to tackling causes of insecurity – Fayemi
Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has said state governors were committed to tackling causes of general insecurity in the country. Fayemi, who led three other governors to Katsina State on a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Masari over the abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, also said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu engages Pfizer, others over vaccines
*To install 2,000 HD security cameras Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout and the effort to bolster mass vaccination of residents in the state. The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel gets 3 months tenure extension
The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has again been extended for another three months. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi stated this while hearing petitions Saturday. This means that the panel will now sit until October 19, a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)