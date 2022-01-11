Tension in Ebonyi as 3 found dead in farm

There is tension in Amaeze community, Ishiagu, in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the discovery of three dead bodies in a farmland in the area. Chairman of Amaeze Development Union, Monday Okorie confirmed the incident. Okorie said that the news about the gruesome murder of the indigenes broke out when some women who went to farm stumbled on the decapitated bodies of the victims. According to him, information about the incident is still sketchy, but added that the incident had been reported to the police. He said that the bodies were discovered at ‘Uzohu’ a farmland along the borders of Ishiagu and Lokpa community of Abia State. He said that two of the dead victims including Mr Anthony Orji and Ogonna Ngwu, former Youth President of the community were from Amaeze while the third victim was an indigene of Ihietutu community resident in Amaeze. “I was alerted by some community women who were going to their farms early this morning about the discovery of three bodies at a farmland at a border between our community and Lokpa community in Abia State. “I immediately made contact with the Ivo Division of the Nigeria Police and also mobilised our youths who went with the police and recovered the bodies. “We cannot for now ascertain the real cause, motive or those behind the killing of these our vibrant youths,” Okorie said. He noted that the cold blooded murder of the three youths had caused fear and panic in the community and urged the police to spare no resources in unmasking the perpetrators of the crime. “The entire community is in deep shock and mourning and I’m calling on the police and other security agencies to do everything within the ambits of the law to fish out the killers,” he added. Okorie said that victims were said to have gone to work on Sunday but were not seen by their families before the news about the discovery of their bodies broke out early in the morning. He added that the corpses had been deposited at a morgue in Ishiagu General Hospital for autopsy and necessary investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...