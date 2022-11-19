News

Tension in Edo, as Obaseki plans take-over of NUJ Press Centre

There is tension in Edo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, as the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has concluded plans to demolish and take over the press centre, built in the early 70s by the late Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West/ Bendel State, Brig.-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia. The press centre, built on an expanse of land donated to NUJ, Edo State council by the then Oba Akenzua of Benin, is at No. 1, Gabriel Igbinedion Road. NUJ Press Centre in Benin is strategic, as it is the venue for daily distribution of local, regional, and national newspapers and magazines to vendors and distributors.

The NUJ centre also houses the befitting offices of correspondents’ chapel among others. It was gathered on Friday in Benin that Obaseki wanted to use NUJ’s land to build Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), to house the stolen artifacts being returned to Benin from Europe, to rival the Edo Royal Museum, being built by Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, to house the same artifacts. The Edo royal museum is located opposite the palace of the Oba of Benin, with major stakeholders in the state and beyond supporting the initiative, which is backed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was also learnt that expatriates that would handle the EMOWAA project at NUJ’s press centre were on Thursday at the site for inspection, and they were accompanied by fully-armed policemen, with the demolition likely to commence this weekend.

 

