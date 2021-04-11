Tension in Ekiti as gunmen shoot monarch

…Traditional rulers condemn incidence

There was fear and tension in Ekiti State on Friday evening as suspected gunmen sporadically shot at a traditional ruler, Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Oba Adetutu Ajayi in his car . The monarch, who narrowly escaped death, was said to have sustained gunshot injuries and hospitalised in a medical facility in the State. A source told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that the monarch was traveling in his official car to the neighbouring Ayetoro Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, when the gunmen struck. Our source said: “The monarch was on his way to Ayetoro when the bandits waylaid him and in an attempt to escape, they chased after him and rained bullets on his car. “The bullets hit him on the legs, arms and stomach. The traditional ruler is now receiving treatment in a tertiary hospital in Ekiti.” Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, regretted that the incident happened in spite of the rigorous joint patrol, raiding of black spots and combing of forests by his men in order to dislodge criminals. Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo’s directive that the combined forces of police, Amotekun Corps, Vigilance Groups, Local Hunters, Chiefs, Drivers Union, motorcycle riders, farmers and other stakeholders should carry out a joint operation, was diligently observed simultaneously across the 16 local government areas when the gunmen struck. He continued: “The operation was aimed at dislodging and apprehending the miscreants in their hideouts as directed by the Commissioner of Police. “But some unknown gunmen mischievously defied the operation, came out and attacked the Elewu of Ewu, Oba Adetutu Ajayi while he was on transit between Ewu- Ekiti and Ayetoro-Ekiti at about 1900hrs”. Abutu added that the CP assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to book, pledging that the command shall continue to work with relevant security outfits, ministries, stakeholders and organizations in order to ensure that criminality is wiped out of Ekiti . Meanwhile the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has expressly condemned the shooting of the monarch. Chairman of the Council and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade in a statement by the Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, said the Police must not only apprehend the perpetrators they must be prosecuted as well. He wished Oba Adetutu Ajayi a speedy recovery

