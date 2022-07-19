Metro & Crime

Tension in Enugu community over release of murder suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tension is brewing in Nkpologucommunity, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State over the release of the Chief Security Officer of the council area, Chijioke Ezugwu, earlier detained for allegedly leading the attack that resulted in the death of a 22-year- old boy, Philip Okoro, in the community, two weeks ago. It was gathered that youths of the community are planning a protest to the office of the Enugu State Commissionerof Police, Abubakar Lawal, for what they described as “truncation of justice”. Recall that Barr. Ezugwu, led a team of Neighbourhood Watch personnel who raided the home of late Philip at Nkpologu at about 1 am two weeks ago and shot him in the process, resulting in his death, a day after. A member of the community, Joe Atom who confirmed the release of Ezugwu since last Friday by the police, said “instead of coming toourcommunity, he decided to stay at his Enugu residence at Maryland, Enugu. “Asitstands, youths from my community are planning a protest march to the office of the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, to register our grievances. What the police did was truncation of justice,” he said. Efforts to get the position of the Enugu State Police Command on the matter did not succeed as the Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not reply the text message at his request as he claimed to be in a meeting when our correspondent called him. However, when the incident happened two weeks ago, the command reacted that the “Commissionerof Police, EnuguStatePolice Command, CPAbuabarLawalhas orderedtheDeputyCommissioner of Police in-charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation into the case of alleged shooting of one Philip Okoro (m) aged 22, by a vigilante at Nkpologwu community in Uzo-Uwani LGA on June 29, 2022. “The victim was rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead on 30/06/2022 at about 3pm, by doctors on duty and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

 

Consequently, two members of the Vigilance group directly linked to the shooting and murder of the victim have been arrested. They include: one Annene Idu (m), alleged to have shot the deceased, and Chijioke Ezugwu (m), the Chief SecurityOfficerof theL.G.A. saidtohave led the Vigilantes to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drugs dealers. Additionally, the pump action used for the act has been recovered. “Meanwhile, in protest over the death of the said victim, an angry mob set ablaze the house of the mentioned team leader. However, the fire was put out by Police operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene on receipt of a distress call, before the building could be burnt down. “Normalcy has been restored in the area, while the CP has entreated residents of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid acts capable of breaching public peace in the area, while supporting the Police in the ongoing investigation,” it was signed by DSP Ndukwe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Armed robbers invade Ibadan Polytechnic, shoot lecturer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Some armed robbers early Monday morning invaded The Polytechnic, Ibadan campus, shooting and carting away properties worth millions of naira. New Telegraph learnt that the armed robbers invaded the North Campus of the institution where they stormed and ransacked some flats housing some lecturers of the institution. In the course of the invasion, one of […]
Metro & Crime

ITF was in shambles when I took over in 2016 – Sir Joseph Ari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘We’ve transformed and trained 500,000 Nigerian youths’ The Director-General Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that the Fund under his administration has in four years achieved and performed remarkably in the objectives and mandate given it in which 500,000 Nigerian have been trained in various entrepreneurial skills. Speaking to journalists in […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Bayelsa Commissioner for Commerce released

Posted on Author Reporter

  The kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, has been released by his abductors. Otokito regained his freedom on Monday after four days in captivity. The chief press secretary to the State governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a terse statement issued on Monday evening. Governor Douye Diri, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica