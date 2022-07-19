Tension in Enugu community over release of murder suspects

Tension is brewing in Nkpologucommunity, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State over the release of the Chief Security Officer of the council area, Chijioke Ezugwu, earlier detained for allegedly leading the attack that resulted in the death of a 22-year- old boy, Philip Okoro, in the community, two weeks ago. It was gathered that youths of the community are planning a protest to the office of the Enugu State Commissionerof Police, Abubakar Lawal, for what they described as “truncation of justice”. Recall that Barr. Ezugwu, led a team of Neighbourhood Watch personnel who raided the home of late Philip at Nkpologu at about 1 am two weeks ago and shot him in the process, resulting in his death, a day after. A member of the community, Joe Atom who confirmed the release of Ezugwu since last Friday by the police, said “instead of coming toourcommunity, he decided to stay at his Enugu residence at Maryland, Enugu. “Asitstands, youths from my community are planning a protest march to the office of the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, to register our grievances. What the police did was truncation of justice,” he said. Efforts to get the position of the Enugu State Police Command on the matter did not succeed as the Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not reply the text message at his request as he claimed to be in a meeting when our correspondent called him. However, when the incident happened two weeks ago, the command reacted that the “Commissionerof Police, EnuguStatePolice Command, CPAbuabarLawalhas orderedtheDeputyCommissioner of Police in-charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation into the case of alleged shooting of one Philip Okoro (m) aged 22, by a vigilante at Nkpologwu community in Uzo-Uwani LGA on June 29, 2022. “The victim was rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead on 30/06/2022 at about 3pm, by doctors on duty and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Consequently, two members of the Vigilance group directly linked to the shooting and murder of the victim have been arrested. They include: one Annene Idu (m), alleged to have shot the deceased, and Chijioke Ezugwu (m), the Chief SecurityOfficerof theL.G.A. saidtohave led the Vigilantes to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drugs dealers. Additionally, the pump action used for the act has been recovered. “Meanwhile, in protest over the death of the said victim, an angry mob set ablaze the house of the mentioned team leader. However, the fire was put out by Police operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene on receipt of a distress call, before the building could be burnt down. “Normalcy has been restored in the area, while the CP has entreated residents of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid acts capable of breaching public peace in the area, while supporting the Police in the ongoing investigation,” it was signed by DSP Ndukwe.

