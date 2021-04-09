News

Tension in Imo as gunmen abduct monarch, entire cabinet

… Owerri attack, failure of governance – PDP

The pervading tension in Imo State assumed another dimension yesterday when a traditional ruler in the state and his entire cabinet were abducted by yet to be identified assailants. The traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, was kidnapped on Tuesday around 6pm alongside his entire cabinet members. The monarch and his cabinet were abducted while returning from a traditional wedding they attended at Ihitte-Uboma Council Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the attacks on police and prison facilities in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Monday was as a result of what it called ‘catastrophic failure of governance,’ in the state. This was also as the party charged Governor Hope Uzodinma to quit playing the blame game and take responsibility in the governance of the state. Briefing newsmen in his office yesterday, PDP state Chairman, Engr. Charles Ugwuh, traced the trajectory of crisis in the state from Orlu zone to Okigwe and Owerri zones, with no fewer than five police stations razed since February. He said the signs were all over the place, but that the state government failed to see them until last Monday’s attack in the heart of the state capital. In the abduction of the monarch and his cabinet, a source close to the traditional ruler, who did not want his name in print, said the incident took place at the popular Seven and Half Junction in the Obowo area of the state. He said: “The attack happened around the Seven and Half Junction, the gunmen simply blocked the vehicle they were travelling in, pulled down the driver, and one of the abductors took the wheel and drove off with the monarch and his cabinet, while the rest of the gunmen followed closely behind in another vehicle.”

