Tension in Imo community over imposition of monarch

Tension is brewing in Eziama Ulorji autonomous community, Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo state over an alleged plot by a deposed Local Government Council Chairman to enthrone his brother, one Mr. Daniel Iwuamadi, as traditional ruler of the community.

The action of recognising their brother at the LG level was allegedly executed by one Charles Iwuamadi and the immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ikeduru LGA, Mr. Tony Jude Iwuamadi on Thursday August 4, while he was removed from office on July 21, 2022.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Owerri, the spokesman of the community, Mr. Goddy Ibeawuchi alleged that the trio of Charles Iwuamadi, Daniel Iwuamadi and Tony Iwuamadi, stormed the council headquarters with thugs numbering over 30, attacking and inflicting injuries on people.

According to Mr. Ibeawuchi, the action was a gross desecration of the traditional stool, an insult to the people of Eziama community as well as the state government, where the sacked IMC chairman and his cohorts broke into the council headquarters and forcibly presented their brother, Daniel Iwuamadi for recognition as the traditional ruler of Eziama Ikeduru against the wishes and aspiration of the entire community.

Chief Iwuamadi who was flanked by Chief Edmund Mbaegbu and other stakeholders from the community stated that the community had after one mandatory year of mourning their late traditional ruler, HRH. Eze Canice Obasi, selected Prince Anaele Obasi as their Eze-elect.

He further alleged that the presentation and recognition of their new traditional ruler to the state government was severely blocked by the then IMC chairman Tony Jude Iwuamadi during the period he held sway as the council boss.

The community therefore urged the state government to call them to order.

