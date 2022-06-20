Metro & Crime

Tension in Imo over alleged killing of pregnant woman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A suspected escapee from Imo during the prison break, identified as Mr Justice Anukam, yesterday allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

 

The incident happened at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. At the time of filing this report, the identity of the woman said to an indigene of Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government of the state is not yet known.

 

It was gathered from an eyewitness that trouble started when the suspect accosted the victim who was believed to be coming back from the church and demanded money from her and the woman refused and before you know it, the suspect stabbed the woman and she fell and bled to death.

 

As a result of the death of the woman, angry youths in the area descended on the suspect using all kinds of weapons to inflict various degrees of injuries on him. The situation got worse when police officers from the Ihiagwa Divisional Police Station came to the scene and attempted to rescue the suspect, but they  were resisted by the angry youths who insisted that they would set the suspect ablaze.

 

After several intervention and intense argument, the police were eventually able to rescue the suspect and took him to the police station for further investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two tankers involved in head-on collision in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Two articulated vehicles fully loaded with petrol have been involved in an accident at Kanbi-Oloru along Ilorin-Jebba road in Kwara State. According to the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, the timely arrival of firemen to the accident scene saved the two vehicles from being burnt. […]
Metro & Crime

Air strikes kill 82 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said air interdiction missions conducted within the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State, and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, killed at least 82 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the general areas. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, said the criminal elements were armed with very high calibre weapons, […]
Metro & Crime

Two abducted 4-yearold children found inside abandoned bus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The two four-year-old boys, Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, abductedintheIjesha area of Lagos State have been found. It was learnt that the boys were found alive in an abandoned mini bus alongOshodi-Apapa Expressway yesterday morning.   Dauda’s mother, Awau, told our correspondent that the children are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. “We have found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica