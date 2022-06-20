Tension in Imo over alleged killing of pregnant woman

A suspected escapee from Imo during the prison break, identified as Mr Justice Anukam, yesterday allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

The incident happened at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. At the time of filing this report, the identity of the woman said to an indigene of Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government of the state is not yet known.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that trouble started when the suspect accosted the victim who was believed to be coming back from the church and demanded money from her and the woman refused and before you know it, the suspect stabbed the woman and she fell and bled to death.

As a result of the death of the woman, angry youths in the area descended on the suspect using all kinds of weapons to inflict various degrees of injuries on him. The situation got worse when police officers from the Ihiagwa Divisional Police Station came to the scene and attempted to rescue the suspect, but they were resisted by the angry youths who insisted that they would set the suspect ablaze.

After several intervention and intense argument, the police were eventually able to rescue the suspect and took him to the police station for further investigation.

