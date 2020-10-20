Metro & Crime

Tension in Jos as hoodlums hijack #EndSARS protest

*Cars damaged, shops looted

 

Musa Pam, Jos

 

Tension rose sharply in Jos, the Plateau capital, on Tuesday afternoon when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums stoked tension at the popular Terminus and Ahmadu Bello way as they attacked innocent passers-by, damages cars and looted shops.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the protesters along Ahmadu Bello Way on Tuesday.

On Monday the #EndSARS protesters closed the gate of the 2020 Trade Fair in the state and prevented access into the site.

Also on Tuesday the Department of State Services (DSS) invited, Prophet Isa El Buba, the General Overseer of the EBOMI Prayer Ministry to answer questions over his participation in Sunday’s prayer walk.

He was, however, later released.

As at the time of filing this report, security agencies had taken charge of the capital city to curtail situation.

Meanwhile there are strong indications that the state government may likely declare a 24-hour curfew.

