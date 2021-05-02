News Top Stories

Tension in Kaduna as youths protest incessant kidnapping

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

There was tension in Kaduna on Saturday, especially in the Southern part as youths in Gonin-Gora area of Kaduna metropolis in their numbers stormed the Kaduna-Abuja highway to protest the incessant kidnapping in the area. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the fresh abduction of three persons in the community on Friday night in addition to previous kidnapping incidents sparked the protest on Saturday morning.

 

The angry youths were said to have blocked the two lanes to and from Abuja at about 10a.m, causing several motorists to make a U-turn, while other road users took to their heels without knowing what happened.

 

Travelers had a hectic time; as many of them had to resort to using Bush parts by the aid of motorcycles to evade the gridlock. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige told newsmen on phone that he would have to get across to the security operatives in the area to get the actual situation of things.

