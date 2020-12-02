Metro & Crime

Tension in Kogi, as suspected bandits behead court staff

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Comment(0)

It was a tale of horror and anguish in Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State as a court staffer, Suleiman Abdulkareem, was allegedly beheaded in his farm on Monday, November 30.
It was learnt that, the deceased was a security guard with an Upper Area Court in the area.
Late Abdulkareem met his last day, when he went to his farm just like any other day and ran into some unknown gunmen who attacked, hacked him to death, then cut off his head and bolted away.
The locals said the deceased was an easy going man who maintained good neighbourliness, went to the farm on the fateful day without premonition of the dangers lurking around to harvest some farm produce when he was killed by an unknown gunmen.
The locals added that when the news of his gruesome murder filttered into town, the vigilante and hunters mobilised themselves to the scene, but the assailants had left before they could get there.
The locals, who lamented at the dastard murder of the deceased, told our Correspondent that his murder was one too many as many persons have felled to the guns and matchets of the bandits who often waylaid their victims who were returning from the markets and farms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two nurses arrested for selling newborn baby

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for allegedly selling a newborn baby girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Katsina. Isah said that based on a tip-off on July 28, the command succeeded in arresting three female suspects […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: Army hands over 778 women, children of captured terrorists

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

  The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over the 778 women and children rescued during the recent military clamp down on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.   The women and children are from 17 Northern states including: Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Niger, Jigawa, […]
Metro & Crime

All 26 abducted FRSC officers in Nasarawa regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday said that the remaining officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) allegedly kidnapped by suspected bandits had been freed. Sule said this when he received the Market Enterprise Development Advisor, Fatima Buhari, in Lafia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three out of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: