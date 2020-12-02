Tension in Kogi, as suspected bandits behead court staff

It was a tale of horror and anguish in Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State as a court staffer, Suleiman Abdulkareem, was allegedly beheaded in his farm on Monday, November 30.

It was learnt that, the deceased was a security guard with an Upper Area Court in the area.

Late Abdulkareem met his last day, when he went to his farm just like any other day and ran into some unknown gunmen who attacked, hacked him to death, then cut off his head and bolted away.

The locals said the deceased was an easy going man who maintained good neighbourliness, went to the farm on the fateful day without premonition of the dangers lurking around to harvest some farm produce when he was killed by an unknown gunmen.

The locals added that when the news of his gruesome murder filttered into town, the vigilante and hunters mobilised themselves to the scene, but the assailants had left before they could get there.

The locals, who lamented at the dastard murder of the deceased, told our Correspondent that his murder was one too many as many persons have felled to the guns and matchets of the bandits who often waylaid their victims who were returning from the markets and farms.

