Tension in Lagos as MC Oluomo’s boys, TOOAN members clash over control of tricycle parks

There was palpable tension on Friday at Ile Epo, Abule Egba, Ekoro, Agbelekale Road and Command areas of Lagos State as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) engaged in a free for all fight.

It was learnt that the boys of Musiliu Akinsanya alias Oluomo stormed a park in the area in an attempt to install new Chairman in a park in the area mostly control by tricycle riders which led to clash. Saturday Telegraph gathered that MC Oluomo planned to install his loyalists in every park in the state and chase those who are loyal to the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of TOOAN, Alhaji Azeez Abiola (Istijabah). Gunshots from the two groups reportedly led to serious panic in the park as residents and traders in the community scampered for safety.

A tricycle rider, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said that some men loyal to MC Oluomo stormed a park in the state and warned the branch Chairman of the controversial park to stop sales of tickets to tricycle riders in the area.

 

