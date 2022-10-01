News Top Stories

Tension in Nigeria caused by APC’s deceit –Ihedioha

…clarifies saboteurs’ comment against Obi’s supporters

A former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the tension in Nigeria today was caused by the deceit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ihedioha made the disclosure, while speaking with Channels Television on Friday.

He said that the APC government’s failure to fulfill its promises to tackle insecurity and create jobs for the teeming youth of the country has further aggravated the already bad situation. The former speaker of the House of Representatives said that the APC promised to tackle insecurity, free education, housing, prosperity, stabilisation of the Naira and others but that they were mirage, deceitful and fraudulent. According to him, “Those promises have never come to pass, and so when you talk about the future of our country, you get worried that people may be deceived into believing this.

“The desire I have for the PDP administration as a mechanism of good governance cannot be overemphasized. “I spoke to our people consciously, people within the PDP, to express the need for them not to sabotage our efforts in regaining power in 2023, so that Nigerians can see good governance. “There will be issues as should be expected but we have ways of dealing with those issues amongst ourselves.

It is better that way.” Ihedioha also denied calling supporters of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi saboteurs, saying that they are friends and that they share political affinity. He said: “I only spoke in the context of the PDP, and the emphasis was on the need for members of his party to remain consistent and committed. “It is unfortunate that my well-intentioned speech which addressed the specific issue of happenings within my political party was, again, manipulated by fifth columnists to suit their mischievous scheme of bringing me on a collision course with Mr. Peter Obi.

“I did not call on South-easterners not to vote for a particular party; that is not true, it is not me, and not in my character. “To all those millions of Nigerians, especially in the South-Eastern part, who feel hurt by my use of language, I’m deeply sorry about it, and I did not mean to hurt them.”

 

