News

Tension in Ondo community over herder attacks on farmers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The agrarian community of Ikakumo- Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State has been engulfed by tension following attacks on farmers by herdsmen. The latest attack is said to have involved a 40-yearold farmer, Idowu Bayode, who was reportedly attacked with machetes by two herdsmen on his farm. Following the development, farmers in the community have decided to stay away from their farms until help comes their way.

Narrating his ordeal on his hospital bed, the victim said he was attacked when he went to his cashew plantation. According to Bayode, on getting to the farm, he met two persons plucking the cashew into sacks, and suddenly they attacked him with their cutlasses when he questioned them.

He said his brother later came to check on him on the plantation and saw him in a pool of blood as the herdsmen inflicted deep cuts on him. The Chairman of Ikakumo Development Council, Mr Festus Omogboye, said residents are afraid to go to farms and markets. A community leader, Prince Foluso Aminu, condemned the incident, calling on the government to beef up security in the area being a border town with Edo State. The Police Public Relationship Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, and Divisional Police Officer in Ikare-Akoko, SP Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the development, said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Welfare, progress of Nigerians must be our priorities in 2022 –Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to enter 2022 with hope and unyielding determination. Tinubu, in his new year message to Nigerians, also called for an unshakable promise from leaders at every level to dedicate their strongest effort to the welfare and progress of the people. […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to Govt: Dialogue with IPOB as with Miyetti Allah…

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is produced in court on Thursday.   The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who made the call in a statement released to journalists in Enugu […]
News

Ortom: Assassination attempt on me, a good omen for Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Regina Otokpa

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said assassination attempt on him by suspected armed herdsmen on his farm would bring in a virile and sustained unity among Nigerians devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. The governor stated this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi airport shortly on arrival from Abujawherehehadmetwith President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica