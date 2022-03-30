Tension in Ondo community over herder attacks on farmers

The agrarian community of Ikakumo- Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State has been engulfed by tension following attacks on farmers by herdsmen. The latest attack is said to have involved a 40-yearold farmer, Idowu Bayode, who was reportedly attacked with machetes by two herdsmen on his farm. Following the development, farmers in the community have decided to stay away from their farms until help comes their way.

Narrating his ordeal on his hospital bed, the victim said he was attacked when he went to his cashew plantation. According to Bayode, on getting to the farm, he met two persons plucking the cashew into sacks, and suddenly they attacked him with their cutlasses when he questioned them.

He said his brother later came to check on him on the plantation and saw him in a pool of blood as the herdsmen inflicted deep cuts on him. The Chairman of Ikakumo Development Council, Mr Festus Omogboye, said residents are afraid to go to farms and markets. A community leader, Prince Foluso Aminu, condemned the incident, calling on the government to beef up security in the area being a border town with Edo State. The Police Public Relationship Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, and Divisional Police Officer in Ikare-Akoko, SP Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the development, said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...