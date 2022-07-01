News Top Stories

Tension in Ondo community over rumours of terror attack

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

There was apprehension yesterday in Ilara- Mokin Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State as well as across the state over the rumour that bandits were planningtoattackthecommunity. The panic heightened after it was rumoured that a letterhadbeenpurportedlysent to a popular radio station in the state, ‘Adaba FM’, indicating the planned attack.

Following the chitchat over the alleged planned attack, Elizade University, which is located in the community, has urged parents to disregard the alleged threat. According to the institution, the alleged rumour had been refuted by relevant authorities, hence the need for the university community to discard the threat. Meanwhile, whencontacted, thePolice Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odulami, described the letter as fake, adding that police operatives have been deployed to the community and across the state. Also, ‘Adaba FM’ in a series of announcements and news bulletinsemphasised thatthe radiodid notreceiveany letter indicatingaplanned attackin the community.

 

Our Reporters

