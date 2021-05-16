News

Tension in Onitsha as Illegal arms dealers flee market

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)

Tension has gripped residents of Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra State following the discovery of a truck load of arms which turned on its side last week end.
Already, four Illegal arms dealers have reportedly fled the Onitsha and the Ogbaru main markets for fear of being implicated in the last Sunday’s incident following police’s raid on the markets.
Some traders at the Onitsha market told this reporter that there were some shops in the market which were always locked and the owners unknown adding that the Illegal arms dealers are so connected that they can carry out attacks on traders who they suspect are helping police in their investigation.
Despite the tension being experienced by officers and men of the State police command over killings of their members and burning of police stations, the command has commenced secret investigations on the Onitsha and Ogbaru main markets and Bridge Head market respectively following tip off that the three markets are transit routes for the illegal sale and distribution of arms to the unknown gun men.
It would be recalled that last weekend a truck load of arms turned on its side in Onitsha and exposed its contents which are large enough to sack the town.
Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed last week’s incident also confirmed that the driver is in police custody while the conductor is at large.
Ikenga further confirmed that the Command has commenced discreet investigations into who owns the truck load of arms as well as a clamp down on illegal arms business in the town which it was alleged has been an avenue for the circulation of arms.
But Ikenga however did not confirm if the main market is a route for arms deal and he also failed to confirm the report that three illegal arms dealers fled the market but simply said that investigations are ongoing and that certain statements would jeopardize the investigation process.
Meanwhile in a bid to avert attacks by gun men, security has been beefed up in all police stations, Area Commands as well as the four Correctional Centers in the State.
Similarly policemen no longer wear uniforms or carry arms as they have been directed to be extra careful and vigilant in their dealings with members of the public.
Also, all the Police check points in Anambra State have been dismantled as police men no longer man them for fear of being attacked.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gender-Based Violence: CSO launches operating procedure for Lagos State

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As part of its Spotlight Initiative (Project Strength), the Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), has convened a two-day capacity building workshop for the rule of law institutions on integrated approaches to legal and justice for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and others in Lagos State. The NGO launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) […]
News

FG to modify White Cane for the blind

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social and Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Federal Government is in the forefront of bringing technological modifications to the conventional white canes through local production for the virtually impaired. Speaking at this year’s White Cane Safety Awareness Day in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said: […]
News

Discard CNN report on Lekki shootings targeted at demonising Nigeria’s military – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The March4Nigeria movement has urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard CNN’s report on the Lekki shooting in Lagos, noting that it is targeted at demonising the Nigerian military.  The group said after a careful scrutiny of the report, it concluded that CNN has joined campaign of calumny against the Nigerian government as well as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica