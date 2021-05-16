Tension in Onitsha as Illegal arms dealers flee market

Tension has gripped residents of Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra State following the discovery of a truck load of arms which turned on its side last week end.

Already, four Illegal arms dealers have reportedly fled the Onitsha and the Ogbaru main markets for fear of being implicated in the last Sunday’s incident following police’s raid on the markets.

Some traders at the Onitsha market told this reporter that there were some shops in the market which were always locked and the owners unknown adding that the Illegal arms dealers are so connected that they can carry out attacks on traders who they suspect are helping police in their investigation.

Despite the tension being experienced by officers and men of the State police command over killings of their members and burning of police stations, the command has commenced secret investigations on the Onitsha and Ogbaru main markets and Bridge Head market respectively following tip off that the three markets are transit routes for the illegal sale and distribution of arms to the unknown gun men.

It would be recalled that last weekend a truck load of arms turned on its side in Onitsha and exposed its contents which are large enough to sack the town.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed last week’s incident also confirmed that the driver is in police custody while the conductor is at large.

Ikenga further confirmed that the Command has commenced discreet investigations into who owns the truck load of arms as well as a clamp down on illegal arms business in the town which it was alleged has been an avenue for the circulation of arms.

But Ikenga however did not confirm if the main market is a route for arms deal and he also failed to confirm the report that three illegal arms dealers fled the market but simply said that investigations are ongoing and that certain statements would jeopardize the investigation process.

Meanwhile in a bid to avert attacks by gun men, security has been beefed up in all police stations, Area Commands as well as the four Correctional Centers in the State.

Similarly policemen no longer wear uniforms or carry arms as they have been directed to be extra careful and vigilant in their dealings with members of the public.

Also, all the Police check points in Anambra State have been dismantled as police men no longer man them for fear of being attacked.

Like this: Like Loading...