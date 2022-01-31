Metro & Crime

Tension in Onitsha Bridgehead as soldier kills revenue agent

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

There was tension at Onitsha on Friday, following the killing of a 27-yearold man at the River Niger bridgehead in Onitsha, Anambra State. It was learnt that one of the soldiers at a checkpoint at bridgehead has pulled the trigger to shoot on air before the bullet hit the boy, shooting him dead. A witness who does not want to be named said the soldiers were pursuing and smashing mirrors of commercial vehicles who were plying one-way to cross the bridge when the incident happened. “As the soldiers were trying to stop the motorists from plying oneway, they were running to escape, one of the soldiers pulled his gun  and shot in the air, but the bullet hit one of the revenue collectors who was across the road and killed him instantly. “The killing of the boy almost caused a problem as many traders and other passersby mobilised to attack the soldiers, but they called for reinforcement from the barrack and they brought more soldiers and armoured personnel carrier to the scene. “The prompt intervention of a senior Army officer, a major and Onitsha Police Area Commander saved the situation and the soldier was whisked away,” the source said. It was gathered that the corpse of the boy was taken away probably to be deposited at the morgue. There was security beef up at bridgehead as many security operatives were stationed there to avoid breakdown of law and order

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 200-bed medical facility to support the fight, Says Sylva

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Timipre Sylva Minister of State for petroleum has said that the 200-bed medical facility initiated by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company and sited in Bayelsa to cover the South South region was to support the national healthcare delivery facility and strengthen their collective national resolve in combating the coronavirus pandemic.   Speaking at the weekend […]
Metro & Crime

Crime fighting is a collective effort, says AIG Zone 16

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, on Friday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give meaningful attention to personal security and crime prevention, maintaining that peace and security will boost tourism in the state and in the Niger region. Speaking when a group, known as Travel […]
Metro & Crime

Seven IPOB members killed in Rivers – Army Spokesperson

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it has stormed a “terrorist enclave” run by members of the Eastern Security Network in Rivers State and killed at least seven persons. ESN is the military arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which is seeking the creation of a Biafra nation carved out of Southern […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica