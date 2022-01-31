Tension in Onitsha Bridgehead as soldier kills revenue agent

There was tension at Onitsha on Friday, following the killing of a 27-yearold man at the River Niger bridgehead in Onitsha, Anambra State. It was learnt that one of the soldiers at a checkpoint at bridgehead has pulled the trigger to shoot on air before the bullet hit the boy, shooting him dead. A witness who does not want to be named said the soldiers were pursuing and smashing mirrors of commercial vehicles who were plying one-way to cross the bridge when the incident happened. “As the soldiers were trying to stop the motorists from plying oneway, they were running to escape, one of the soldiers pulled his gun and shot in the air, but the bullet hit one of the revenue collectors who was across the road and killed him instantly. “The killing of the boy almost caused a problem as many traders and other passersby mobilised to attack the soldiers, but they called for reinforcement from the barrack and they brought more soldiers and armoured personnel carrier to the scene. “The prompt intervention of a senior Army officer, a major and Onitsha Police Area Commander saved the situation and the soldier was whisked away,” the source said. It was gathered that the corpse of the boy was taken away probably to be deposited at the morgue. There was security beef up at bridgehead as many security operatives were stationed there to avoid breakdown of law and order
