Tension in Onitsha over bombing of Onitsha main market

Security has been beefed up around various markets over an alleged bombing of the Onitsha market by unknown gunmen. New Telegraph gathered that the government of Ansmbra State had directed that security be beefed up around all markets in the state.

To this end, msrkets in the state had been provided with necceeary gadgets to detect and detonate lsuch explosives. Meanwhile, the Chairman of Anambra Vigilantee Services (AVG), Chief Chinenye Ihenko, had assured traders in Onitsha Main Market and its environs that his men were ready to wage war against enemies of the markets.

The AVG group leader while addressing traders in the popular Onitsha Main Market assured them that there was no cause for alarm.

He said: “Our mission here was to intimate you people about rumours making the rounds on social media that Onitsha Main Market would be bombed through the River Niger.

I tell you, let everybody go about their normal business without fear, we are battle ready.”

Like this: Like Loading...