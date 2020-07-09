Metro & Crime

Tension in Orlu as policeman kills bike operator over facemask

The streets and roads in Orlu Town in Imo State were deserted Thursday afternoon following angry reprisals by youths of the town.

The mass action followed the killing of a young indigene of Orlu by a policeman over issues bordering on his failure to wear a face mask by the deceased.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at the popular Banana Junction which links Imo to other neighbouring towns and states.

According to Nwadike Greg, who was in the vicinity of the incident, said the deceased was a commercial motorcycle operator who had come out to find resources to fend for his family but met his untimely death.

Another source, who craved anonymity, noted that the incident happened at the exact checkpoint where operatives of the Orlu Police Command had perpetually operated a toll point, extorting money from road users.

“They had accosted the deceased over facemask, and had imposed and demanded a fine from the late motorcycle operator.

“The deceased had refused to pay arguing he had no money to give them. The argument degenerated and for reasons yet unknown, the Policemen shot the deceased in the head and he died instantly,” the eyewitness said.

Shops and business premises in the area closed as youths mobilized and gathered for possible reprisal.

Some policemen, who used to be positioned at the Orlu Council Headquarters, were seen changing to mufti as tension mounted in the town.

