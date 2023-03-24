News Top Stories

Tension in Osun as Appeal Court delivers judgment on Adeleke vs. Oyetola

Tension has reportedly gripped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s Court of Appeal, Abuja, judgment on the disputed July 16, 2022, Osun State governorship election. The tribunal had nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP on the grounds of over-voting. The Court of Appeal had reserved judgment on Adeleke’s appeal against the verdict of the tribunal sacking him from office. The tribunal had ruled in favour of the candidate of the APC in the election, ex- Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Delivering judgment on January 27, two out of the three-member panel held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was overvoting in some of the polling units. Adeleke had rejected the judgment, describing it as “a miscarriage of justice” and “an unfair interpretation against the will of the majority of voters”.

In the 31 grounds of appeal, he asked the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal”. He is also seeking: “An order striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction or in the alternative, an order dismissing the petition on the merit”. Adeleke submitted that the tribunal exhibited bias when it said: “The second respondent cannot ‘go lo lo lo lo’ and ‘buga won’ as the duly elected governor of Osun State.” Members of the PDP and APC have been discussing the likely outcome of today’s judgment on social media. Akintunde Sheriff, a media aide to the governor, in a post, expressed optimism that the Appeal Court judgment will favour his boss. He said: “The Appeal Court judgment is 12pm tomorrow (today) in the matter between Governor Ademola Adeleke, PDP, INEC against Oyetola and the APC. God go with us.

Make it a happy day for Osun State people.” Oyetola’s camp is optimistic that the over-voting which was the yardstick of nullifying the election will also be affirmed by the appellate court. On a Facebook post, former Special Assistant to Oyetola on Political Affairs, David Fagbohungbe wrote: “Judgement in Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeeen V. Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola fixed to 12pm tomorrow, Friday 24th March 2023.” However, a supporter of the governor, Aboderin Ejiwumi said there is no cause for alarm.

