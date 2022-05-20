Tenure elongation for FCT LG chairmen illegal – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the extension of the tenure of council chairmen and councillors of Abuja Area councils by one year by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed is illegal and bizarre. Justice Mohammed of Abuja High Court had yesterday in suit No FCT/HC/W/910/2022 extended the tenure of the area council chairmen and councillors by one year.

The council officers, whose tenure was supposed to end on May 20, were elected for three years tenure. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 12 this year, conducted elections in anticipation of the end of tenure of the officers.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using judicial officers to abridge the nation’s democratic process and foist anarchy in the country. Ologunagba alleged that the intent of the judgement was to impose an undemocratic government in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

