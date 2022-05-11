Tenure Elongation: May 29 handover sacrosanct-Presidency

…says call invitation to crisis, instability

The Presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two terms in office maintaining that his handover date if May 29, 2023 remained sacrosanct. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said this in response to a call on the President to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutional handover date by six months by a renowned lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN). Similar proposal had been made by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in recent past.

The statement reads: “In response to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s recent remarks, the Presidency wishes to state as follows: “Chief Robert Clarke, a very wellrespected elder may be sincere in his wish for the President to extend his term by six months. “We wish to categorically restate that the President will step down on May 29th, 2023, after serving two terms – as per the constitution.”

