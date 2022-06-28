Tenure Extension: Day angry protesters held FCT Minister, others hostage

The tenure of Executive Committees of the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ended on May 20, 2022, and the newly-elected ones were also due for inauguration same day. But, when a court ruled in favour of tenure extension, hell was let loose. CALEB ONWE reports

The focus

The high hopes and expectations of both the incoming officials and their supporters were dashed when some unscrupulous political merchants rushed to an Abuja High Court seeking interpretations to certain sections of the new Electoral Act which purportedly elongated the tenure of elected Councils officials from three to four years.

They were eventually granted an order that the inauguration of the new Officers be suspended. That singular judicial pronouncement gave joy to those who were supposed to exit the system, while the incoming political office holders grappled with pains and sadness.

Legal battle

While intense legal fireworks to outdo each other started in the background, supporters of the newly elected officials across the six Area Councils became riotous.

They claimed that there were conspiracies to steal the mandates already given to their political benefactors.

Inside Abuja’s findings show that the battle was more fierce in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) where Christopher Zakka Maikalangu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defeated Abdullahi Candido of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It was learnt that some elements in the ruling party were saddened that AMAC that hosts the Presidential Villa, could fall to the opposition party.

Hence, immediately after the election, there was a serious fight by the defeated APC elements to disqualify Maikalangu from occupying the position. Some supporters of APC went to court claiming that Maikalangu had some unresolved issues with his educational qualifications. It was gathered that this legal onslaught was also punctured and could not produce the expected result of stopping his inauguration.

The demonstration

As the legal battle raged weeks after the aborted May 20 inauguration, some angry residents stormed the FCT Minister’s Office in protest. They were aggrieved that the same court that suspended the inauguration of May 20, had overturned itself on June 9, and ordered that the new officials be sworn in immediately, but the FCTA was foot dragging.

On June 10 supporters of all the newly elected officials from six Area Councils had gathered with expectations that the Minister would give effect to the Court’s order. They waited for hours at the premises of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the traditional venue for Area Councils inauguration, but there was no positive sign.

Inside Abuja gathered that the demonstrators, mostly youths felt so disappointed that they defiantly breached security, gained access to the Minister’s office and held the Permanent Secretary and other workers hostage for several hours.

The angry demonstrators in their large numbers took over the entire premises, insisting that the administration must obey the order of the court and inaugurate the elected council officials immediately.

The face off created confusion as workers could not go in or out of the premises. Security agents appeared helpless in the face of the crowd of demonstrators who had barricaded all the gates leading to the secretariat.

They were only dispersed after the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, came out under tight security, to address them. Adesola assured them that their grievances have been registered and that the inauguration will be carried out on the June 14.

The inauguration

After weeks of legal fireworks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello finally inaugurated the newly elected Chairmen and their deputies amidst tight security.

The new Chairmen included Christopher Zakka Maikalangu of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), John S. Gabaya of Bwari, Danladi Chiya of Kwali, Abubakar Umar Abdullahi of Abaji, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo of Kuje, Abubakar Jibrin Giri of Gwagwalada. Inside Abuja learnt that due to security concerns, the inauguration was moved away from its traditional venue to Cyprian Ekwensi Cultural Center, Area 10, Garki.

There was heavy security around the venue with all the major roads and markets within the vicinity shutdown. Most of the supporters of new officers were not given access to the venue. Some guests and even journalists without proper identification were also turned back.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who has the constitu tional responsibility to oversee Area Councils was conspicuously absent from the event.

During the inauguration, Bello urged the newly elected officials to give priority attention to resuscitating moribund primary health care systems in the rural areas. He also tasked them on the provision of good governance which he stated was the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate at the grassroots level. Bello said: “The time of electioneering campaign is over.

Now it is time to face and focus on good governance to ensure that the electorate enjoy more dividends of democracy in the territory. “You should accord priority attention to primary health care services. I also advice you to give attention to sanitation primary education and other basic social amenities.”

In his remarks, the Mandate Secretary for FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, Alhaji Abubakar Dantsoho, also implored the new officers to hit the ground running with developmental projects. Dantsoho further cautioned them on giving attention to frivolous activities that is void of productivity results.

“You were elected to perform and you are going to be judge by your performance. You can see about three of them were reelected if they have not perform well I’m sure they will not be elected by the electorate,” he said.

