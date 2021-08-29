News

Tenure extension: Monguno supports Administrator of Amnesty Programme – ONSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has declared his support for the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd)

Head, Strategic Communication. Office of The National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mr. ZM Usman, made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday.

Usman said the clarification was meant to put a lie to an online report (not New Telegraph) suggesting a cold war between the NSA and the interim management of the Amnesty Programme over tenure extension of the latter.

Contrary to the report, Usman said the Interim Administrator enjoys the full support of the National Security Adviser.

While debunking the report as false in its entirety, ONSA called on stakeholders and Amnesty beneficiaries to continue to support on-going reforms initiated by the Programme.

“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published on August 28, 2021 by pointblanknews.com implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on war path over tenure extension’.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public.

“Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism,” the statement said.

