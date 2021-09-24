Business Top Stories

Teriba cautions DMO on issuance of interest-paying bonds

Against the background of the raging debate over how Nigeria should tackle its rising public debt, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has cautioned the Debt Management Office (DMO) against issuing interest-paying commercial bonds.

The renowned economist said such an act represented an unnecessary and avoidable drain on Nigeria’s hard-earned revenue, even if “we have the revenue in abundance.” In a write-up obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, a few hours after the DMO announced that Nigeria had raised the sum of $4 billion through Eurobonds and that investors had demanded more than four times the amount on offer, the respected economist contended that while the Federal Government may have some justification for stating that it will continue to borrow more in the foreseeable future, the country’s authorities should focus on reducing interest payable on any given debt stock as, according to him, this is “the most enduring way of resolving the issue at hand.”

According to him, all the arguments and suggestions on how Nigeria can curb its rising public debt put forward by Federal Government officials, national thought leaders and supranational bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “fail to address the primary portfolio management problem at issue – the urgent need to reduce or eliminate interest payments on existing debt stock through wholesale replacement of expensive commercial bonds in FG portfolio with interestfree commercial bonds that now abound at home and abroad. “This portfolio management failure has absolutely nothing to do with subsidy regime, tax regime, costs of governance, revenue adequacy (better known as liquidity) and debt sustainability (best known as solvency). Arguably, these all deserve chapters of their own.

