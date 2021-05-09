Teriba: CBN must release banks’ N12trn for liquidity, growth

Dr. Ayo Teriba, a foremost Nigerian economist is the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates (EA). He spoke with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, against the backdrop of ongoing debate that despite the reported exiting of recession in Q4 2020, the country may actually not be out of the poor economy. He also spoke on the alleged printing of N60 billion cash by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the Federal Government to augment for the shortage in the allocations to the three tiers of government in March

Nigeria exited recession in Q4 2020. There is fear that the country is still not out of danger. What is your take on this?

Now, the issue of the exiting of recession has to be handled with care because after negative growth in Q2 and Q3, we saw a positive growth in Q4 of 0.11 per cent, which is approximately zero.

They are more or less, saying that the economy stopped declining in real terms but normally, GDP estimate all over the world will eventually revise, and any estimate, whether it is a country’s or a company’s output, that requires assignment of financial value, they are usually computed with a margin of error.

In some other countries, they will take the margin of error. So, if the growth is 0.11 per cent, what is the margin of error surrounding that estimate, which in itself is approximately zero. So, when you revise, are you going to revise upward or downward? So, on this issue of Nigeria exiting recession in Quarter 4, in the interest of Nigerians that are adversely affected by the economy, that news must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nobody will take a 0.11 per cent economic growth seriously, as in a country you have over 100 million people living below poverty levels. However, for those who wish to celebrate that, we should not kill their joy but it is better to err on the side of caution.

So, what I am saying is cautionary. We have finished the first quarter this month; the figures of the first quarter will be out. You will recall that in the first quarter, we suffered the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the government didn’t come out to lockdown like they did in Q2 and Q3 2020. But they restricted their own workers; many federal and state workers worked from home. So, activities were a bit slow in that quarter.

Anyway, let’s wait till the results are out. However, like some people are claiming that the 0.11 per cent growth rate the economy recorded is because of policy successes. So, it is 0.11 that you are calling success? Since 2015, Nigeria has not had per capita growth, in per capita terms.

Since 2015, the growth rate of the economy has been less than the growth rate of the population. In per capita terms, the economy has been in perpetually recession since 2015. For you to celebrate that we have exited recession, if you do so when you get at 3 per cent growth rate, a point at which you can say that you are sure that in per capita terms, on per head basis, no Nigerian is getting worse, one will say there is need to celebrate.

I wouldn’t celebrate 0.11 per cent growth. I will celebrate when the economy grows at 3 per cent or more. Our population grows at 2.7 per cent per-annum. So, if you have 2.7 per cent growth of the economy, it means that per capita income is stagnant; it is not growing. It is not declining. If it is more than 2.7 per cent, you can say yes, we are getting better. But right now, at 0.11 per cent, Nigerians continue to get worse off in per capita terms and no responsible person will be celebrating that.

Experts have described the reported printing of N60 billion cash by the Central Bank of Nigeria as Quantitative Easing. But at issue here is the applicability of the said QE. At what point could the Central Bank do QE?

It is not correct to say that Nigeria is doing quantitative easing. It is an embarrassing level of ignorance for anybody to open his mouth and say that Nigeria is doing quantitative easing because quantitative easing is only possible when the policy rate has dropped to zero. So, as long as the policy rate is above zero, it makes no sense to say that you are doing quantitative easing.

The NPR in Nigeria is in double digit. So, if you want ease, what you will do is interest rate easing. It is either you use price or you use quantity but no sensible Central Bank will start using quantity when the price is still a double digit.

So, all the countries that are doing quantitative easing, if you take a look at their policy rate, you will find out that they are already close to zero. So, there is no scope for cutting rate. Rate cutting is what you use to ease. So, it is when you have exhausted scope for rate cutting because the rate is now either zero or very close to zero, then you do quantitative easing.

Nigeria is not anywhere near the region where you can talk about quantitative easing. Until the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is cut close to zero and you still want to ease liquidity further, then you do quantitative easing and quantitative easing is not giving money to the government, which has the power to print the money. If the government is printing money for itself not for the citizens, it is not quantitative easing.

It is economy phasing. You are either going to give the money to people directly, like the United States has done three rounds, or direct lending to the real sector, like US, UK and all the leading markets have done. That is quantitative easing. You give to companies, banks or the public directly- that is quantitative easing. Nigeria failed on that test on the MPR. Secondly, it is not just that the MPR is high. Nigeria is still not easing. It is tightening.

What you are actually doing is tightening up liquidity. When you drop MPR to zero is when you are easing. Above all, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) which is above 27 per cent- that is quantitative tightening. It is not quantitative easing. You have banks’ N12 trillion at free interest rate.

That is quantitative tightening. All the countries that we talked about that are doing quantitative easing have dropped the cash reserve requirement to zero. America does not ask banks to keep cash reserves anymore. They abolished it last year. Most countries have quietly stopped the cash reserve requirement. Interest rate has dropped to zero.

Cash reserve requirement is zero and on top of that, they are still doing quantitative easing. You are sitting on the banks N12 trillion in the name of CRR and you are talking of quantitative easing. Return the banks’ money to them and cut the monetary policy rate to zero; it is then that you can talk of quantitative easing.

Your explanations are very clear on the subject…

I have not speculated on whether the government printed money or not but N60 billion is a peanut compared to the N12 trillion banks’ money that is held up in the Central Bank Nigeria’s vault as a cash Reserves Requirement.

Revenue to the Federal Government is dropping. Prices of goods are rising, and states’ IGR dropped year-on-year in 2020. Where do we go from here?

The year 2020 was a year of global pandemic of the type we have never seen- that we never thought we would see in our lifetime. So, what is IGR, what is revenue to the Federal Government, that inflation and prices are rising? This is the face of the lockdown in the face of the pandemic.

The fact that import chains were broken, the exports chains were broken, the Naira suffered rounds of devaluation, reserves declined; one is not surprised that you have these things are happening. They are the consequences of those lockdowns we had. The fact is that you had a natural disaster, a natural calamity of unimaginable proportion. That is what I make out of that.

Most of these are the consequence of the pandemic. Government cannot be blamed for any of these.

Nobody is to be blamed. Let’s pray that as we managed to put the second wave behind us. Let’s pray that we do not enter into another wave because it is not getting better around the world. We have bent the curve but how porous are our airports and land borders? As we have restricted ourselves, we will have to screen carefully those arriving from abroad.

One good thing is that Nigeria is among the countries that have managed the pandemic very well. We should thank God for that and I think it that it is something that is worth celebrating but we must be careful and ensure that those coming in do not bring the virus into the country again.

So that we don’t enter into a third wave.

The price of crude is still very low, what does this hold for the Nigerian economy?

You have the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil industry. Anything that brings money, new technologies have emerged that if the price is high, there will be a supply rail that brings glut into the market and forces down the price.

When OPEC tries to use cartel to force the price up by compelling members to reduce output, it ends up benefiting non-OPEC members and the producers of Shell oil in America. However, no serious country is putting all its hope on oil again.

Brazil, which has as much oil as Nigeria, has gone ahead and started developing alternative sources of revenue and even alternatives to fossil fuel.

Though the government said it is done with oil subsidy, it has gone back to subsidizing the pump price of petrol. What do you make of this?

Some issues are economic while others are political rather than economic. Certainly, subsidy is economic but the decision of whether it will be given, when it will be given or how long it will be given is political.

Recently, America gave $1.7 billion to its citizens. It is not a question of right or wrong. So, those who are saying it is right are right.

Those who are saying that it is wrong are also right. It is up to the President and the National Assembly members elected by Nigerians to decide. If they think it is the best thing to do to the citizens that elected them into office.

