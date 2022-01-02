Teriba: Nigeria shut out foreign investors from equities market

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, has blamed the Federal Government for the low Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) the country has been recording since 2015, saying government policy has kept foreign investors away from the country’s equities market.

He emphasised that foreign investors were attracted to Nigeria but the Federal Government prefers to give opportunities to creditors, who wish to hold bonds in Nigerian and Eurobonds markets.

“Investors do not shun Nigeria; it is Nigeria that shuns investors, preferring to offer opportunities to creditors, who wish to hold its debt bonds in Nigerian and Eurobonds markets. Nigeria’s debt issues abroad are usually oversubscribed,” Teriba said.

According to him, if Nigeria offers investors opportunities to hold its equities in any state-owned company or choice government real estate portfolio, such equity issues will be oversubscribed. He stated that equity issuance remains Nigeria’s surest path to prosperity, in the immediate, short, medium, and long terms.

Teriba said Nigeria’s failure to offer equity investment opportunities is the reason other African countries attract more investment than Nigeria, adding that the country has not offered anyone any opportunity to buy its equities, so no one can shun Nigeria in the absence of any other.

It is Nigeria that is shunning all prospective equity investors. Nigeria’s FDI dropped to $77.97 million in Q2 2021, indicating a 49.6 per cent and 47.5 per cent decline compared to $154.76 million and $148.59 million recorded in the previous quarter and Q2 2020 respectively.

The last time Nigeria recorded lower FDIs was in Q1 2010 when it managed to attract foreign direct investments valued at $73.93 million.

According to the 2012 World Investment Report, prepared by the Geneva-based United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Nigeria emerged as Africa’s biggest destination for FDI in Africa in 2011, with $8.92 billion, up from $6.10 billion recorded in 2010. UNCTAD ranked South Africa next with $5.81 billion, while Ghana ($3.22 billion); Congo, ($2.93 billion) and Algeria, ($2.57 billion) trailed behind in that order during the period under review.

The report ranked these countries as the top five African FDI destinations, based on the volume of FDI they received.

Though total FDI inflows to Africa declined in 2011 for the third successive year since the global economic meltdown began in 2008, the report noted that inflows to sub-Saharan Africa rose from $29.5 billion in 2010 to $36.9 billion in 2011, a level it said was comparable to the peak of $37.3 billion achieved in 2008.

The report further attributed the drop (a total of $42.7 billion) to the protracted social instability in Egypt and Libya, two North African countries which had been major recipients of foreign direct investments.

However, the table turned in 2015 when the country’s FDI dropped to $3.06 billion and the downward journey continued till 2018 when the country recorded a paltry N780 million FDIs which rose slightly again to $2.31 billion in 2019, but the country has never regained the lost grounds as it has trailed very far behind Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo which are the first and second investment destinations on the continent respectively.

Data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows that Nigeria received $2.3 billion foreign direct investment inflows in 2019, a yearly decline of 48.5 per cent.

Only Egypt, which got $9 billion and the Democratic Republic of the Congo which got $3.4 billion; received more inward foreign direct investments in the year that saw foreign direct investment inflows across the whole African continent fall 10.3 per cent to $45.4 billio

