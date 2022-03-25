Teriba to FG: Target assets to boost revenue

In the wake of Nigeria battling rising debt, budget financing and other macroeconomic challenges, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Economic Associate, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has urged the Federal Government to target lucrative assets in the country in its bid to shore up its revenue generation to finance the 2022 national budget. Teriba, who also doubles as the Chairman, Advocacy Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), frowned at government’s excessive introduction of excise duties on local manufacturers despite the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on the populace.

Teriba, who disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that Nigeria could not take pride in issuing a portfolio that is 100 per cent junk bond at this period. According to him, that is the penalty that the country is paying in its N4.6 trillion debt costs out of the N6 trillion loan borrowed to finance its national budget. He said the only way for Nigeria’s revenue problem to be solved was by trying to get more revenue from assets and not by trying to get revenue from Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is in recession.

Teriba said: “In 2020, our debt cost was N4 trillion, the revenue was N399 trillion. So you decided to tax sugar, to taxed alcohol, taxed tobacco and only to turn around and surrendered it to debt costs. “So, Nigeria needs to learn lessons on how to get revenue, because that revenue is there, is just that, we won’t get it by trying to tax an economy that is in recession. You won’t get it by trying to tax a populace that is struggling to recover from devaluation or trying to deal with the ripples of a pandemic.

“So tax is embedded even though most countries have suspended tax holiday and they are subsidising even if they have to borrow.” “So there is no running away from borrowing. You can get revenue, but it will be long term tax revenue and you must borrow and you better learn how to borrow,” he added. On how Nigeria can eradicate her debt loans, the versatile economist said: “Your debt cost is going to be eliminated by linking debt to assets and issuing only investment grade debts and also tell the Debt Management Office (DMO) not to issue any debt instrument unless it is investment grade because it will eliminate debt cost, it will unlock new revenue, and that is what the world calls financialisation, that is a strategy or trying to get revenue from assets, rather than trying to get revenue from producing and trading, which in the world that we are in today is more or less a dead end.”

The LCCI chieftain added: “Nigeria cannot take pride in continue to issue a portfolio that is 100 per cent junk bond that is the penalty that we are paying in N4.6 trillion debt costs out of the N6 trillion is penalty for not doing our due diligence to put quality in our debt portfolio. “None of our debt portfolios are linked to any assets and we are so rich in assets. All our debt instruments are IOUs or promissory notes as if we don’t have assets. So the point is to conclude that national treasury interest is falling into low revenue and this is because we are still trying to get government revenue only from GDP.

“We have assets that we can get a lot of revenue from, especially in the country’s real estate space, that are idle, that are undeveloped. “I am not really saying sell the buildings, you can redevelop them for lease and get government’s revenue from them as China is doing, as Brazil is doing, as United States is doing and as United Kingdom is doing.” He, however, decried the fact that some national assets in the country were facing the problems of dwindling revenues. “We have a government that likes to get tax revenue to do urban renewal. But that tax revenue is not forthcoming. However, in the urban space, your cities, your transit routes, your transit bus, they are assets in their own right. “I do not know any other country in the world that does not make fortunes from their city centres. “You can’t even drive to the city centres anymore. You enter some city centres in the world you think you are in malls,” Teriba added.

