Terminal donates office equipment to NPA

The operator of Terminal C at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), has donated some office equipment to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to cushion the effect of its losses during the #EndSARS protests.

In a statement by its Corporate Communication Officer, Philips Olawunmi Ojo, the equipment donated by the subsidiary of SIFAX Group, include 10 desktop computers, 10 printers, 10 UPS and two large copying machines.

At the formal presentation ceremony of the items held at the NPA headquarters in Lagos, the Executive Director, Administration, PCHS, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, said that the donation was meant to help the authority achieve minimal disruption to its operations as a result of the huge losses it suffered.

He said: “We are saddened by the level of destruction inflicted on NPA by the hoodlums. As a company, we still can’t fathom any justifiable reason behind the heinous act. This donation is a fulfillment of the promise made during the initial visit. It is our hope that these items will help the agency get back on its feet.”

The authority’s Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Hon. Onari Brown, who received the equipment on behalf of NPA, appreciated the terminal for the gesture.

