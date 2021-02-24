Business

Terminal operator acquires 15 gantry cranes

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne, has acquired 15 new Kone Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) to enhance service delivery at its terminal in Onne Port, Rivers State.

 

The first batch of six RTGs has arrived at WACT, Onne. Its Commercial Manager, Mr. Noah Sheriff, said in a statement by the company, that the concessionaire had commenced training operators of the highly technical cranes, which are the first in Nigeria’s eastern ports.

 

He said the acquisition of the new cranes and terminal trucks was part of an on-going $100 million investment, which was aimed at significantly increasing the terminal capacity for the benefit of our landside customers in the Eastern part of the country.

 

“We expect to deploy this first set of RTGs into operations in May, 2021. Awareness campaign with the trucking community is also on-going,” he said.

 

Sheriff said: “The deployment of the six new cranes is the start of WACT’s transformation from the use of Reach Stackers to RTGs in the terminal, which will immediately increase our current import yard capacity. We are expecting a total of 15 RTGs. With the delivery of the first set of six, we expect nine more, which will be delivered later this year.

 

“We envisage significant volume growth; hence we embarked on an ambitious terminal upgrade, which includes both yard expansion and equipment upgrade. As part of the terminal upgrade project, we have successfully transformed our quayside model of operation by moving from ships gear operations to full Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) operations.

Our terminal currently has four fully functional Mobile Harbour Cranes.” In addition to the new RTGs, Sheriff said WACT took delivery of eight new specialised terminal trucks last week to support the high incoming volumes.

